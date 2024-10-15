Related News

Ebury has continued its international expansion by opening an office in New Zealand, eyeing growth from the country’s small and medium-sized traders.

The UK-headquartered company, which specialises in payments, foreign exchange services and trade finance, says the Auckland outpost is its 40th office worldwide.

Rick Roache, the company’s Asia Pacific managing director, will oversee Ebury’s New Zealand operations from Sydney. He will be supported by a sales and account management team helmed by Doug Warren, who joined Ebury in August this year from XE.com.

Roache says “there are few options for SMEs looking for cross-border payment solutions and local advice in New Zealand, so we’re really excited to bring our innovative technology platform into the market supported by a ‘boots on the ground’ team that differentiates us from other providers”.

Ebury says the Auckland office will complement its existing presence in China and Australia, New Zealand’s top two trading partners.

Ebury’s New Zealand entity was first registered in 2022, according to the company’s most recent annual results. The firm is majority-owned by Santander.