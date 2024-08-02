Related News

Indian supply chain finance fintech Veefin Solutions has named Parag Ekbote as chief business officer and chief executive of its transaction banking subsidiary GlobeTF.

As chief business officer of the Veefin group of companies, Ekbote’s role will be a “blend of strategic oversight and operational management”, the company says, including setting and overseeing financial targets, market oversight and business development management.

As head of GlobeTF, he will oversee the subsidiary’s transaction banking platform for financial institution clients.

Ekbote has had a long career in software sales, with a specialty in transaction and corporate banking products. Most recently he was head of global business development – corporate banking for Oracle Financial Services Software.

Veefin’s managing director Raja Debnath says Ekbote’s “strategic acumen and extensive industry experience will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our financial technology solutions”.

Ekbote says: “This opportunity aligns perfectly with my passion for driving technological innovation in the financial sector. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Veefin to enhance our product offerings, deepen client relationships, and propel the organisation to new heights.”

After floating on the Mumbai stock exchange’s SME platform last year, Veefin said it hopes to grow its business outside of India.