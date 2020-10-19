Related News

Trade finance technology firm Traydstream has hired Adam Kasraoui as a global sales and origination lead.

Kasraoui, who started in the London-based role last month, has been tasked with targeting corporates and expanding the company’s sales coverage of banking clients in the Middle East.

For the past three years he had been leading global strategic sales in Europe and the Middle East region at Bolero, a provider of trade finance digitisation solutions.

He took on that role after spending half a decade at Western Union Business Solutions, serving in his most recent role there as senior business development manager. Prior to this, Kasraoui worked in a number of sales-based roles during a seven-year stint at global technology company Pitney Bowes.

Speaking about the hire, Uzair Bawany, chief revenue officer of Traydstream, says: “We are extremely pleased to have a leader with Adam’s expertise, which would be vital for our regional growth in the Middle East and unlock the huge potential that exists to help corporates manage document pre-checks .

Traydstream’s solution is targeted at both banks and corporates, and uses optical character recognition (OCR) to read, scan and structure paper-based information digitally. Meanwhile it uses machine learning to automate the scrutiny, clause matching, rules and compliance-checking processes.

“Corporates with regular import and export consignments are also subject to manual, error-prone processes associated with trade documents that are a major reason for delays with their banks and leading to unnecessary working capital drawdowns,” Traydstream adds in a statement.