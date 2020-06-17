Related News

Blockchain platform we.trade cuts jobs following funding slowdown

France rolls out export credit support to ailing aviation sector after growing calls for ECA backing

European ECAs unveil fresh support as Covid-19 impact deepens

German government opens trio of export finance advisory units

Euler Hermes launches TradeMatch to help companies identify export risks and opportunities

International Risks Insurance Advisers (Iria), a Swiss political risk and credit insurance broker, has hired Mark Schulz as an executive director.

Having started the newly created role at the beginning of June, Schulz is responsible for growing Iria’s single-risk political risk and credit business in German-speaking Switzerland.

Based in Zurich, he is also charged with spearheading Iria’s expansion into international trade credit, including whole-turnover trade credit insurance and surety.

He reports to Iria’s managing director Christophe Marquot, who works out of the firm’s Geneva office.

Schulz tells GTR that he is now part of a team of four senior brokers, and that their aim is “to grow further throughout Switzerland”.

He adds: “It is not only about a geographical expansion but also a broadening of our service to [include] the full spectrum of credit insurance solutions.”

Schulz joins after more than two decades working in various roles at trade credit insurer Euler Hermes.

He spent the past 14 years at Euler Hermes Switzerland, serving in his most recent position there as director for risk, claims and collections for nearly a decade. Schulz initially worked as head of account management credit after moving to Switzerland in 2006.

Prior to this, Schulz held a couple of different roles during a three-year-stint at Euler Hermes in Germany, serving both as an export credit manager and a risk underwriter.

Iria has been headquartered in Geneva since being founded in 2003, and its customers include Swiss and European banks active in international trade and structured finance, and commodity traders.

The broker became part of the Hyperion Insurance Group earlier this year, when it joined the financial risk division of RKH Specialty in March.

According to Iria, the move has allowed it to expand its range of products and deliver solutions on a global scale, while still operating independently.