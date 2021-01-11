Related News

Law firm Sullivan has promoted Sam Fowler-Holmes to partner in its trade finance group.

After starting his career at Dentons, Fowler-Holmes joined Sullivan as an associate in 2013. He specialises in structured and unstructured trade, commodity and export finance, advising both financial institutions and corporate clients on a range of products including pre-export and prepayment financing, letter of credit and payment instrument facilities, and working capital and borrowing base financings.

Following his promotion, which takes immediate effect, he will work alongside partners Geoffrey Wynne, Simon Cook, Mark Norris and Marian Boyle in the firm’s London office.

Welcoming him to the role, Wynne, head of the London office and of the firm’s trade and finance practice, says: “I am delighted that Sam has been promoted to partner in London. He has broad experience and deep knowledge of trade and export finance, across all the key industries in this sector, and is a huge asset to our team. His promotion illustrates that we continue to grow despite the ongoing challenging circumstances.”