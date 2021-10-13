Related News

International law firm Steptoe & Johnson has created a trade practice in Brussels with the appointment of four new lawyers from a rival firm.

Two partners, Renato Antonini and Eva Monard (pictured), are both making the jump from Cleveland-headquartered Jones Day, where they each spent almost ten years specialising in trade law. Antonini headed up the firm’s Brussels-based international trade practice.

Associates Byron Maniatis and Elli Zachari have also moved from the same firm. All four were based in Jones Day’s Brussels office and commenced at Steptoe earlier this month.

Both Antonini and Monard specialise in EU trade law and World Trade Organization rules, and have handled major disputes, investigations and export control matters across a range of industries.

“Renato and Eva are well-regarded in the international trade arena and in the Brussels market,” Steptoe chair Phil West says. “Bringing them on board will strengthen our trade capabilities at a time when issues involving international trade and the supply chain are at the top of the agenda for our clients around the globe, and when the EU is at the leading edge of climate change regulation.”

Brussels office managing partner Ruxandra Cana adds: “Renato and Eva joining is consistent with our strategic objective, to be able to offer EU law expertise to our clients in those areas in which the EU rules have most impact on business – and trade is an obvious part of that.”

Washington-headquartered Steptoe has around 500 lawyers globally. It opened its Brussels office in 2002.