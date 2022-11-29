Related News

Exclusive: Komgo buys GTC

Contour hires JP Morgan’s Talwar as global sales head

Mandatory rules needed to cut deforestation financing, says GFANZ chief Carney

Standard Chartered to tokenise trade finance in Singapore digital asset pilot

Analysis: Banks face trickier fights against shipowners to recover commodities losses

Standard Chartered has appointed João Galvão as head of trade sales, transaction banking, for the Americas.

Galvão joins from Deutsche Bank, where he has spent the last 15 years, most recently as head of trade finance structuring, Americas.

Based in New York, in his new position he will report to Bharat Padmanabhan, the bank’s global head of transaction banking sales, with regional reporting to Steven Cranwell, CEO of Americas and regional head of client coverage.

He replaces Filipe Mossmann, who left the bank in September to take up the newly created role of managing director of commodities and global markets at Macquarie.

Commenting on the appointment, Cranwell says: “I am delighted to welcome João to the team. João is a highly experienced trade professional and I look forward to working with him to support our clients with innovative trade solutions.”