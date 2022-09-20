Related News

Australian global financial services group Macquarie has appointed Filipe Mossmann to the newly created role of managing director of commodities and global markets.

Mossmann joins from Standard Chartered, where he most recently served as managing director, head of trade sales, Americas, based in New York. Prior to this, he held trade and commodity finance roles at Santander in both Spain and Brazil. He has also been a member of the US Department of Commerce Trade Finance Advisory Council since 2020.

Based in São Paolo, and reporting to Hitoshi Castro, Macquarie’s senior managing director of commodities and global markets, Mossmann will lead a team responsible for structured commodity financing, focused on Brazil.

Speaking to GTR about his appointment, Mossmann says: “I am very excited about the new opportunity and honoured to have become part of such a remarkable group of people. Macquarie has the expertise, ability and appetite to structure and deliver transformational solutions to clients, with its entrepreneurial spirit and focus on ESG.”