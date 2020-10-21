Related News

Société Générale has appointed Yasmine Djeddai to the newly created role of head of sustainable finance for Asia Pacific, amid growing client appetite for ESG-related products and services.

Djeddai has been with Société Générale since 2005, most recently as head of export finance UK, where she expanded the bank’s export finance franchise in London. This new role sees her relocating to Hong Kong, where she reports to Stephen Swift, head of global banking and advisory for Asia Pacific, and Hacina Py, head of sustainable and positive impact finance solutions.

In her new position, she will focus on supporting the bank’s clients in their business transformation and sustainable development goals.

Welcoming Djeddai to the role, Swift says: “This newly created regional role demonstrates Société Générale’s ambition to place sustainable finance as a core driver of its business strategy. In doing so, we aim to accelerate the origination of mainstream sustainable financing products such as green, social and sustainability-linked financings, as well as delivering responsible and innovative scalable solutions through our impact-based finance and social impact solutions offering.”

Over the past five years, Société Générale has supported over 35 renewable energy projects in Asia Pacific across all asset classes including onshore and offshore wind, hydro and geothermal, as well as the world’s largest floating solar project in Taiwan.

Vijay Raman, formerly the bank’s director of cross business development, global finance, replaces her as head of export finance UK.