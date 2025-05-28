Related News

Working capital structuring firm Silver Birch has appointed former BBVA director Omar Bolaños as vice-president for origination in Mexico, part of an expansion strategy in Latin America. 

Bolaños joins after nearly six years at BBVA Mexico, most recently as executive director in its corporate and investment banking sales group, and previously spent more than 8 years at Banamex. 

Bolaños reports to Silver Birch’s managing director and Americas head Manuel Buraglia, who is based in Miami. The appointment marks the first time the London-headquartered company has had an employee on the ground in Mexico. 

Silver Birch has also announced a strategic alliance with Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex), a Panama-headquartered international advisory firm focused on working capital solutions. 

The two companies have previously completed programmes with clients in several Latin American markets, including Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. 

“This collaboration seeks to fill the gap in foreign trade financing in the region through innovative and flexible financial products tailored to current market needs,” Silver Birch says. 

Buraglia says the alliance “allows us to reach more companies with agile, efficient alternatives designed to meet the real challenges of the Latin American market”. 

Samuel Canineu, chief commercial officer at Bladex, adds: “This alliance reflects our vision for the future: to offer financing structures that truly fit our clients’ business cycles, improve their operational efficiency and drive their growth.  

“At Bladex, we firmly believe that capital should be a tool for development in Latin America.” 

The announcement follows Silver Birch’s acquisition of London-based technology firm Tradeteq earlier this month. 