Related News

Banco Santander names new global head of trade and working capital solutions

Citi gets new global head of export agency finance origination

New US head of GTB for Santander

Austin begins new role

Former Fimbank president joins Tawreeq Holdings board

Santander Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) has appointed Guillermo Hombravella as global head of export and agency finance.

Hombravella will report to José Luis Calderón, global head of global transaction banking, and replaces Erik Hoffmann, who joined Santander in 2013 from now-defunct German lender WestLB and has since left the bank.

Hired onto Santander CIB’s project and acquisition finance team in 2005, Hombravella has been global head of structuring and product development for export and agency finance since 2013.

The export and agency finance unit provides financial solutions for cross-border capex activities across all markets, including financing backed by export credit agencies and multilateral agencies, Santander says.