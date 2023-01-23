Related News

Santander has appointed John Luu to the position of head of trade, export finance and working capital solutions for the UK and Middle East.

Luu joins from inventory and supply chain specialist company Benteler, where he had served as senior vice-president of origination since April 2021. Prior to this, he spent six years at Greensill, most recently as head of natural resources and head of Saudi Arabia. His previous experience also includes senior supply chain finance roles at JP Morgan and Citi.

Based in the UK, in his new role Luu reports to Dean Grech, Santander’s Europe head of trade, export finance and working capital solutions, and will also be a member of the Santander UK branch senior leadership team.