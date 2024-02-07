Related News

Standard Chartered nears agreement on Miga-backed Senegal government loan

Southern Africa trade dynamics: Insights from industry leaders

RMB creates treasury and trade solutions arm

South African bankers launch export, project finance advisory

Funding secured for new dry bulk port set to boost West African trade

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) has hired Kevin Holmes as product development portfolio head.

In the newly created role, Holmes will report to Louis du Plessis, head of trade and working capital, and take responsibility for trade and working capital product development.

He will focus on creating solutions for clients to optimise their cash conversion cycles as well as engaging with industry bodies and market players.

Holmes joins from Traydstream, where he was sales director for Africa. He previously spent 15 years with Standard Bank in roles such as head of network management.

“I am very pleased to be starting a new chapter with the RMB trade and working capital management team,” Holmes tells GTR.

RMB recently reshuffled its transaction banking, trade and working capital, and payments businesses, bringing them together to form its new treasury and trade solutions arm.