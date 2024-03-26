Related News

GTR Leaders in Trade: The shortlist

RMB boosts trade and working capital team with product development hire

Standard Chartered nears agreement on Miga-backed Senegal government loan

Southern Africa trade dynamics: Insights from industry leaders

Q&A: South Africa’s infrastructure minister eyes UK and European investment

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) has appointed Mergan Naidoo as its head of trade finance. 

Naidoo replaces Louis du Plessis, who was promoted to head of trade and working capital at the South African lender last year, as part of an internal reorganisation.  

Reporting to du Plessis, Naidoo has responsibility for RMB’s documentary trade products, the execution of the bank’s trade strategy in Africa, as well as line management of the business development and trade advisory teams.  

Naidoo has been with RMB since 2013, joining first as head of trade sales and becoming trade advisory head in 2018. He has previously worked at lenders including Standard Chartered, Standard Bank and Nedbank.  

“Mergan has been a pioneer for trade innovation and continues to drive a more effective conversation for importers and exporters throughout the African continent,” says du Plessis.  

Last year RMB announced the creation of a treasury and trade solutions division to better align trade finance with the transaction banking business, with Lizelle Pienaar at the helm.  

In February the lender appointed Kevin Holmes as head of product development for trade and working capital.  