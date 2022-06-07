Related News

NCBA Group has appointed Michael Gichure as trade product sales head.

Gichure joins from Ecobank, where he spent almost six years as head of trade sales in East Africa. His previous experience includes a stint as trade product head for East Africa at Standard Chartered and a year with Citi in its Kenya trade operations unit.

Based in Nairobi and reporting to Sally Chege, director of transactional banking, Gichure’s new role will see him tasked with leading sales for NCBA’s trade and working capital solutions for corporate and retail banking customers, accelerating digitalisation and building the bank’s market share in trade finance across the group.

He replaces George Kiluva, who moved to KCB in March this year.