Related News

Turk Eximbank gets €1bn loan to help exporters adjust to CBAM

GTR Leaders in Trade 2024: The winners

ECAs throw support behind steel giant’s decarbonisation push

GTR Leaders in Trade: The shortlist

ECAs pile in on European gigafactories facility

French bank Natixis Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) has appointed Michela Cicenia (pictured) and Guillaume Genet as global co-heads of global trade.

The two have also been appointed to the Natixis CIB management committee and the executive committee of BPCE, the bank’s parent company. They began their new roles on July 1.

They succeed Anne-Cécile Delas, who is moving to a new role as chief M&A integration officer for BCPE’s financial solutions and expertise business unit after nearly four years in the post.

Cicenia joined Natixis in 2022 as global head of corporate trade following 15 years at BNP Paribas in Italy in various trade-related roles. Prior to that, she worked at Calyon as the head of export finance.

Genet has worked for Natixis for 25 years with over 10 years of experience in the trade and commodities sector, including six years as global head of commodity trade finance.