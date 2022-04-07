Related News

Estonian supply chain finance platform SupplierPlus has hired sustainable trade finance specialist Maria Mogilnaya to lead its expansion efforts.

Until recently Mogilnaya was a principal banker in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s trade facilitation programme, leading the multilateral lender’s green trade finance and digitalisation efforts.

Mogilnaya will split her time between London and Tallinn and report to Kaspar Kägu, SupplierPlus’ chief executive and co-founder. She will continue as a member of the International Trade and Forfaiting Association’s ESG committee.

“I look forward to bringing my regional expertise and sustainability knowledge to expand access to finance for small businesses,” Mogilnaya tells GTR, adding that her exact title is yet to be determined but the role will focus initially on expanding the fintech’s footprint in Central and Southeastern Europe, and then further afield.

Her role will also include developing the company’s sustainability-linked products and acting as a spokesperson at industry events.

SupplierPlus operates what it describes as a full-service supply chain finance ecosystem for buyers, suppliers and financiers. It was founded in 2017.

“I am thrilled to welcome Maria to SupplierPlus to lead our expansion efforts across the wider Eurasia,” Kägu says. “In addition to her vast experience in trade finance, she brings tremendous passion and energy into finding working solutions for all stakeholders in trade. With this superpower I can truly say – welcome home!”