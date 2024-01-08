Related News

Citi names new APAC TTS heads

HSBC digitises demand guarantee to speed up trade

Banks may struggle to fund longer tenors under OECD Arrangement, experts say

GTR Americas roundtable: Banking leaders chart future of trade finance

Exclusive: Contour to shut down as bank shareholders pull funding

Dubai-headquartered Mashreq Bank has named Yusuf Ali Khan as global trade sales head, effective immediately.

In the newly created role, Khan is responsible for developing and executing the bank’s global trade sales strategy and origination efforts across documentary services, trade finance, supplier finance and structured trade finance.

He reports to Mashreq’s co-head of global transaction banking, Victor Penna.

The bank says the appointment will bring a “greater focus” to its trade origination efforts within and outside the UAE.

Khan makes the switch from Citi, where he worked for over 20 years and held a variety of trade, structured trade and export finance roles. Most recently, he served as head of trade for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.

He tells GTR that a key area of focus will be leveraging the UAE’s position as a major trading hub and Mashreq is well placed to capture trade flows involving the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region and several other jurisdictions including the Asia Pacific, Americas, as well as India.