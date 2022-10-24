Related News

Dubai-based Mashreq Bank has appointed Sean Santos head of US trade finance sales, effective immediately, as the bank seeks to expand its US business.

Santos joins from MUFG Bank, where he served most recently as director of global trade finance.

At Mashreq Bank, Santos reports jointly to Faizan Siddiqui, US country head, and the bank’s global head of trade sales in the UAE, who is yet to be appointed.

“This is a newly created role supporting the establishment of New York as a major trade booking location in Mashreq’s international branch network,” says Victor John Penna, co-head of Mashreq Bank. “Santos will spearhead the development of business with major US corporates doing business in the Middle East and trading with other network locations.”