Mizuho Bank has hired Ashutosh Kumar as co-head of global transaction banking for Asia and Oceania.

Kumar joins following a 16-year career at Standard Chartered, where he most recently served as global head of working capital solutions. Prior to this he held positions including global head of transaction banking sales, regional head transaction banking for Asean and South Asia, global head of banking the ecosystem, and global head of corporate cash and trade products.

In his new role, Kumar is tasked with supporting Mizuho’s strategy to build its global transaction banking business and expand its franchise in Asia. He reports to Tokyo-based Yoshisuke Maeda, head of global transaction banking, with regional reporting to Yasuhiro Kubota, managing executive officer and CEO for Asia and Oceania.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Ashutosh join Mizuho Bank,” says Maeda. “His experience in the global transaction banking business coupled with a deep understanding of the evolving digital ecosystems will allow us to build and provide cutting edge solutions to our clients’ needs.”