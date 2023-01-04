Related News

US insurer The Hartford has folded its political violence and terrorism business into its credit and political risk (CPRI) unit, creating a new business division with experienced underwriter Jared Kotler at the helm.

Kotler, who has become The Hartford’s global head of credit and political risks, remains based in Washington, DC.

Adrien Robinson, The Hartford’s head of global specialty, tells GTR that the “combined unit creates efficiencies and more opportunities for collaboration in underwriting analysis and exposure management enabling the company to enhance The Hartford’s Global Specialty value and offering in the market, and better serve its customers”.

Kotler has been with The Hartford since September 2018, pioneering the insurer’s move into the CPRI business. He was previously at the Validus Group in New York and has also held roles with Chubb and Zurich.

In 2020 The Hartford appointed James Wilson to head up its CPRI business in London.