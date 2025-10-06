Kotak Mahindra Bank hires trade head 

India’s Kotak Mahindra Bank has appointed Megha Chopra as head of trade, a new role combining sales and product.

Chopra made the move to Kotak Mahindra’s wholesale, commercial and consumer bank from Citi, where she was a managing director and global head of the trade client desk, and previously head of trade and working capital sales in Asia, based in Singapore.

In addition to several stints at Citi, Chopra held transaction banking, payments and trade roles at American Express and Standard Chartered. She is now based in Mumbai and began the role in August.

“Trade finance is a core strategic focus for Kotak, and Megha’s leadership will be pivotal in strengthening client engagement and accelerating growth,” says the lender’s head of corporate and investment banking, Anu Aggarwal. “Her expertise will help position Kotak as the trade finance partner of choice for Indian corporates.”

Paritosh Kashyap, head of Kotak Mahindra’s wholesale banking division, says Chopra “will play a critical role in expanding Kotak’s trade finance capabilities to better serve the evolving needs of our clients”.

Chopra tells GTR she looks forward to “working with our teams to build a client-first, digitally empowered trade business – one that helps corporates achieve their domestic goals while unlocking global opportunities”.