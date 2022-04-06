Related News

JP Morgan has named Frederick Rugginz as head of programme management for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Emea) within its supply chain finance division.

Rugginz, who started in the role this month, reports directly to the bank’s global head of supply chain finance (SCF), Heather Crowley.

He joins from NatWest, where for the past five years he led the Western Europe and US trade sales teams, providing risk mitigation and working capital solutions to large corporate clients, as well as developing the SCF supplier sales team.

Prior to that, he spent five years at HSBC, serving in a couple of different positions including as a business development manager for trade finance.