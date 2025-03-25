Related News

Paris-headquartered insurtech Cartan Trade, which specialises in underwriting short-term credit risk, has announced several appointments, including naming Olivier David as head of France. 

David joins after nearly 20 years at Atradius, most recently as global head of its special products unit, based in London. 

He reports to chief executive Sébastien Guidoni, and is tasked with overseeing a five-person commercial underwriting team covering business originated by brokers in France, Spain and Germany, he tells GTR. 

Cartan Trade, which acts as a managing general agent on behalf of French insurance company Scor, says it has also appointed Florence Titin-Snaider as chief business officer.  

Paris-based Titin-Snaider reports to Guidoni, joining the company full-time after acting as a marketing strategy consultant for the last three years. She previously spent more than 13 years at Allianz Trade France, including as marketing director. 

Outside France, Cartan has a London-based commercial underwriting team covering the UK, Benelux and Nordic regions, and an Italy-based team focused on local business. It also has risk underwriters across all three locations. 

The company announced last week it has also promoted France-based Vladmiri Malenic to chief underwriting officer and Hugo Poinsot to head of risk for Southern Europe, as well as London-based Gaël Umano to head of risk for the UK and Northern Europe. 