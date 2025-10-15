HSBC names Sanchis as GTS sales head, Continental Europe 

HSBC has announced that former Spain trade finance head Emilio Sanchis Gimenez will lead sales for its Global Trade Solutions (GTS) business across Continental Europe.

Madrid-based Sanchis has spent nearly 18 years at the bank, most recently as head of trade and receivables finance in Spain.

He previously worked at Santander for 13 years, including as head of trade for the east of Spain.

As head of GTS sales for the Continental Europe region, Sanchis is responsible for leading a team of over 80 professionals and is tasked with “delivering innovative solutions to help clients navigate today’s challenges”, HSBC said.

He reports to Marissa Adams, the bank’s regional head of GTS for Europe and the Americas, and Pablo Lopez-Henares, CEO of HSBC Spain.

“I’m proud to take on this role and excited to expand our efforts across the region, leveraging our expertise and platform to deliver tailored solutions that address our clients’ evolving needs and support their growth ambitions,” Sanchis said.