HSBC has announced the appointment of Jessica O’Brien as chief growth officer for its global trade and receivables finance division, replacing Vinay Mendonca. 

O’Brien has spent 19 years at HSBC, most recently as managing director and European head of wholesale portfolio management, a London-based role. She has also held positions in the US and Hong Kong. 

The announcement follows Mendonca’s appointment as chief executive of the bank’s embedded finance joint venture with B2B trade platform Tradeshift, announced in October last year. 

HSBC says O’Brien is tasked with driving global mandates and structured trade for the bank, while strengthening partnerships with clients in order to develop innovative solutions. 

“It is my privilege to continue my career at HSBC as chief growth officer for the world’s leading global trade and receivables finance organisation,” she says. “I look forward to supporting our clients across the globe with the expertise HSBC is renowned for.” 

Global trade and receivables finance head Vivek Ramachandran adds that HSBC “look[s] forward to working with her to support and drive innovation and growth for the businesses we bank”. 

The lender says she will join the division in late summer this year.