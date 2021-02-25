Related News

Law firm HFW has appointed Dan Perera as a partner in its energy, resources and commodities practice in Singapore.

Perera joins HFW from Reed Smith, where he spent almost three years as partner. Prior to that, he spent most of his 17-year career at Norton Rose Fulbright, aside from a three-year stint as in-house counsel at mining giant BHP.

The lawyer advises international clients on complex, multi-jurisdictional disputes relating to oil and gas, commodities, international trade, shipping, construction and mining. In his new role, he will take on disputes involving the energy, trade, shipping, construction and mining sectors and will also provide non-contentious advice to similar sectors.

“This is another exciting hire for us in Singapore,” says the firm’s Singapore office head, Mert Hifzi.

“Dan is one of the top energy and resources and commodities lawyers in Singapore. We’ve been in Singapore for a long time as a firm, and these latest hires are a clear sign that our commitment to the market – and the strength of our ambition – remain undimmed.”

Perera says he is “delighted to be joining such a strong energy, resources and commodities practice… I very much look forward to being a part of this tremendous global team.”

The hiring of Perera comes just over a month after HFW lured another former Reed Smith employee, Peter Zaman, who joined as a senior commodities partner.