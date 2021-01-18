Related News

HFW has hired Peter Zaman as senior commodities partner in its Singapore office, as it expands its global transactional practice.

Zaman has 20 years’ experience as a transactional lawyer and has a broad practice spanning commodities, structured finance, energy and resources, environment and climate change, renewables, and sustainability. He regularly acts on China-related transactions, with a particular focus on onshore and offshore commodity derivatives, including regulatory aspects.

He joins from Reed Smith, where he was Singapore managing partner. Prior to that role, he was a partner at Clifford Chance.

Welcoming Zaman to the role, Mert Hifzi, HFW’s Singapore office head, says: “This is a step-change for our transactional capability in Singapore and a further boost to our Greater China practice. Peter is a genuine market leader and has a unique skillset in climate finance and sustainability – he is the region’s go-to lawyer for organisations looking to manage environmental risk. Peter also brings considerable expertise across international derivatives, structured products and financial regulation, as well as commodities and energy, which are core sectors for us as a firm globally.”

This is the latest in a string of hires for HFW, which has added 20 transactional partners globally since 2018. The firm now has 26 partners and over 80 total lawyers in its global commodities group, advising clients across the full spectrum of hard and soft commodities.