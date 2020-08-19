Related News

Finverity partners with Ebury on cross-border supply chain finance

Scandal-hit Agritrade urges banks to accept “white knight” investment

Europe’s trade credit balances plunge under Covid-19

Tradeshift targets African suppliers with US$1.5bn financing programme

Greensill eyes US$750bn Latin American market with Omni acquisition

Supply chain finance provider Greensill has added to its distribution team, appointing Dolph Habeck as managing director, head of distribution for the Americas, and Peter Charles (pictured) as vice-chairman of distribution.

A spokesperson for Greensill tells GTR that both hires form part of a plan to invest and grow the company’s distribution and syndication capabilities. The distribution team at Greensill is responsible for the allocation of trade and working capital assets across an array of global investors.

Habeck moves from Morgan Stanley where he most recently held the position of head of ESG debt origination and syndicate, Americas. He has held similar roles at Goldman Sachs and Dresdner Kleinwort in London and New York.

In his new role, Habeck will expand Greensill’s presence with fixed income investors across the Americas and assist with ESG-driven initiatives. Based in New York, he will also lead the development of Greensill’s distribution platform in the Americas, building out the team. Habeck reports to Wasif Raza, global head of distribution.

Habeck says: “I’m delighted to join the team and help Greensill broaden its mission, which has become more critical than ever as individuals and small businesses face the challenges of volatile global markets.”

Meanwhile, Charles moves from Citi, where he spent the last decade heading up the EMEA fixed income syndicate desk. He joined Citi in 1993 and worked on high-profile syndicated deals, including the first euro-denominated corporate bond deal in January 1999, as well as many inaugural sovereign deals. Prior to Citi, he worked for Salomon Brothers as a corporate bond trader.

He will continue to be based in London and reports to Raza and Sean Hanafin, group president.

“At a point in time when asset managers are scrambling for assets, particularly the right kind of assets and in the volumes they need, what excites me about joining Greensill is the opportunity to design new investment solutions that replicate the strategies asset managers are trying to implement while at the same time open up fresh opportunities for them in the future,” says Charles.

The hires come after the acquisition of Colombia-headquartered fintech firm Omni by Greensill in June, which saw the company expand its presence in Latin America – a market it estimates to be worth as much as US$750bn. The SCF provider says that opportunities in Brazil and Mexico are “first on the list”, alongside plans to take advantage of Omni’s presence in Colombia and Chile, and existing Greensill projects elsewhere in the region.