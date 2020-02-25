Global law firm Crowell & Moring has hired Caroline Brown as a partner in its Washington DC office, effective immediately.

Brown will advise financial institutions, corporations and fintech firms on anti-money laundering (AML), economic sanctions compliance and enforcement challenges.

She’ll also be responsible for helping clients navigate review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Brown joins after a decade-long stint working for the federal government, where she worked in a few different roles for both the US Department of Justice and the Treasury. Most recently, she had been serving as an attorney advisor at the Treasury Department’s Finance Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

Prior to her switch into public service in 2009, she worked as a litigator at Mayer Brown for five years.

Speaking about Brown’s appointment, Crowell & Moring chair Philip T. Inglima says: “Brown provides valuable insight from her experience at the Treasury and Justice Departments and can offer strategic counsel to companies investing across borders to compete in global markets governed by complex and conflicting laws and regulations.”

He adds that the firm has seen “exceptionally” strong growth in its AML and economic sanctions practices.

Nicole Simonian, co-chair of the firm’s International Trade Group, comments: “Brown’s knowledge of how CFIUS reviews petitions will be especially important as the committee continues to expand its reach and examine international companies wanting to do business in the United States.”

Earlier this month Crowell & Moring International (CMI), the firm’s global policy and regulatory affairs consulting affiliate, announced that it was setting up an office in Singapore to offer advice to international businesses on the policy and regulatory landscape in Asia.