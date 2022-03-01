Related News

US standards body lays out SCF transparency plans

Trade finance marketplace Finverity wins US$2mn in new investment

Supplier demand for early payment has doubled over past five years, Taulia reveals

CGI brings in business development director, eyes trade finance solution growth

China shifts Africa financing focus from infrastructure to trade

Mid-market supply chain finance (SCF) platform Finverity has appointed Ahanna Anaba to the newly created role of head of sales, digital solutions and partnerships.

Anaba joins from Africa-focused investment deal origination platform Orbitt, where she was head of transactions. During her time at Orbitt, she led the transactions team and managed US$1.3bn-worth of investments transactions on the platform. She also oversaw the team handling investor liaison, transaction data and transaction support, directly working on deals in equity, debt, trade finance and mezzanine transactions ranging from US$5-50mn across Africa.

At Finverity, Anaba will report directly to Alex Fenechiu, co-founder and COO. In her new role, she will be tasked with identifying, qualifying and selling Finverity’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) white label solutions to emerging market banks and non-banking financial institutions that are newly active or are seeking to expand their supply chain and receivables finance operations.

As a secondary role, Anaba will also assist the origination and distribution teams in placing risk originated by Finverity with the network of funders who are current SaaS clients as well as with funders outside the SaaS client network.

Welcoming Anaba to the company, Fenechiu says: “The SCF and receivables financing landscape is changing rapidly, especially in Africa, where deep-tier supplier visibility is now mandatory in order to access capital from development institutions and ESG sources which will fuel growth for the next 10 years. Ahanna’s experience in these areas and the ‘can do’ approach will prove invaluable as Finverity continues its growth trajectory.”

“I am incredibly excited to be a part of Finverity, which is addressing the same financing pain points among emerging market corporates that I’ve identified so far in my career, from both a technological and cultural perspective,” says Anaba. “Africa is the world’s last frontier market, and its corporates make up the most under-served part of the US$1.7tn global trade finance gap.”

Finverity says its digital solutions are deployed by a number of African banks, with further deployments to be announced in the near future.