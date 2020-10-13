Related News

Fintech company Finastra has made two internal hires to its London-based trade and supply chain finance team in the last two months.

Most recently Lina Brooks has been named senior product manager, trade and supply chain finance.

Brooks, who starts her new role this week, joined Finastra two years ago as senior analytics lead for trade and other product solutions, supporting the global pre-sales team. Before that, she held trade and transaction banking roles at JP Morgan and Lloyds Bank and worked for a trade-focused consulting company.

In her new role at Finastra, Brooks will act as a subject matter expert for Finastra’s Fusion Trade Innovation and supply chain finance software, driving the product strategy, roadmap and development in line with evolving market requirements and customer needs to increase product adoption and growth. She reports to Anastasia McAlpine, principal product manager, trade and supply chain finance.

Meanwhile, Adam Szpytko joined the trade and supply chain finance team as sales enablement senior product manager at the beginning of September. Szpytko joined Finastra in 2019 as the global lead for corporate banking marketing, supporting all activities across corporate channels, cash management and trade finance. Prior to that, his banking career included working as the global lead for FX, trade and working capital at Barclays.

He now reports to Iain MacLennan, vice-president of trade and supply chain finance.

 

 