Former Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) structured trade finance head Sunil George has launched STS Global, a trade solutions and advisory firm focused on the commodities market. 

Based in Connecticut, STS Global provides commodity traders with structured trade finance solutions, as well as tailored strategies to optimise cash trading operations, minimise financial risks, boost profitability through innovation, and manage multi-million-dollar deals. 

George left LDC in March after 16 years at the company, most recently as head of client financing solutions for the Americas, a US-based role. 

He has also headed the company’s structured trade finance business in the Americas and led its structured trade finance and risk management activities in the Middle East and Africa. 

“Through our deep industry knowledge, strategic connections and unwavering dedication, we turn challenges into opportunities, transforming visions into realities to elevate global trade to its full potential through innovation and collaboration,” George tells GTR. 

With more than 25 years’ experience in commodity trading, George has originated, distributed and executed billions of dollars of structured commodity trade transactions in complex jurisdictions. 

Through STS Global, he plans to use his market knowledge – as well as a global network of counterparties and an understanding of operational, compliance and financial risk – to provide corporates and lenders with access to cheaper alternative sources of trade finance. 

The company has agreed contracts with two commodity trading houses since its launch in April. 