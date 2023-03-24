Ebury has appointed Tom Davies as managing director for the Middle East and Africa, heading up the financial services firm’s operations in the regions, including trade finance.

Davies is moving to Dubai from London, where he had been Ebury’s country manager for the UK and Ireland since October 2020. He joined the company in 2011 and was made a partner in 2014.

Ebury specialises in cross-border payments and collections, including foreign exchange, but also offers cash management, trade finance and FX risk solutions.

“The Middle East and Africa are becoming increasingly prominent in global trade and there are strong corridors already in place between the two across a range of sectors from oil and gas to telecoms and infrastructure,” Davies says.

“I am excited to lead this team and take advantage of the huge possibilities that exist for Ebury to provide an outstanding service and help the exciting, innovative companies in the region prosper.”

The firm now has 36 staff in the Middle East and Africa and is seeking to expand its business there. Santander bought a majority stake in the firm in 2019 and said last year it planned to bolster its business in Brazil, using the country as a launchpad into other Latin American markets.