Related News

UKEF backs deep-water tech company, vows to seek out renewable energy projects

Standard Chartered sought £500mn UKEF-backed Greensill loan, investigation says

Australia’s export credit agency under pressure following rising support for fossil fuels

Campaign groups to keep a “close eye” on rollout of new UKEF transition guarantee scheme

New European export credit alliance nixes fossil fuel support

Logistics giant DP World has appointed Sinan Ozcan as senior executive officer and board director within its financial services division, as the Dubai-based company nears the launch of a new trade finance platform.

Ozcan has joined from Maersk Trade Finance, where he was also senior executive officer, as well as board director. He has previously been a director at iSCF Capital Limited and UK Export Finance, and spent six years as head of trade finance for Asia Pacific at CNH Industrial.

His “first project” is the launch of DP World’s Cargoes Finance platform, which will connect financial institutions to companies seeking access to trade finance, logistics finance and inventory finance, the company says.

Cargoes Finance will be provided by DP World Financial Services Limited, a Dubai-regulated entity incorporated in May this year, according to public corporate records.

DP World’s existing Cargoes products cover shipment tracking and supply chain visibility tools, as well as an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for small and medium-sized freight forwarders.

Adding trade finance capabilities marks the “latest step in DP World’s trade enabler strategy”, it says.

Ozcan adds: “Access to trade finance is critical to the survival and growth of exporters, importers and logistics companies which are the drivers of the global economy.

“The Cargoes Finance platform provides financial institutions the opportunity to lend with confidence and helps smaller companies to access the capital they need.”

Ozcan’s appointment was formally announced in July, though he took up the role in April. Once the platform has been launched, he is expected to support its expansion globally.