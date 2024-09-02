Related News

Jacco de Jong has returned to TradeWiz, the trade finance software provider he co-owns, as commercial director.

De Jong starts the role today after departing Bolero, where he had served as global head of sales.

He was previously managing director in charge of the consulting business of essDocs, now Ice Digital Trade, and prior to that had a long career at Dutch banks, including more than two decades at ABN Amro.

As commercial director at TradeWiz, he will head up the company’s international sales efforts as it bids to become a competitor to established trade finance software vendors.

“I am truly excited to being able to fully focus back on TradeWiz again,” de Jong tells GTR. He says the company’s trade finance transaction handling product “has indeed proven to be the sensible alternative to be considered by banks and fintechs, who are looking to address or replace their trade transaction processing infrastructure”.

“My plans for TradeWiz and Tr8Star are to put the customers back in the driver seat where it comes to implementing and managing their trade related back and front office solutions today and in future.”