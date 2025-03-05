Related News

Crédit Agricole CIB has appointed Christophe Crétot as head of international trade and transaction banking for the Asia Pacific region, effective March 10.

Based in Singapore, Crétot will oversee all business activities related to export, commodity, trade, receivables and supply chain finance, as well as cash management for clients in the region.

In the role, he will report to the French bank’s senior regional officer for Asia Pacific, Jean-François Deroche, as well as global head of international trade and transaction banking, Yves-Marie Gayet.

“He will continue to strengthen Crédit Agricole CIB’s regional product offering, notably through cutting-edge digital and ESG solutions,” the bank says.

Having started out as a credit analyst in the bank’s Paris headquarters 25 years ago, Crétot has since held senior loan origination and debt capital market roles in London, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Most recently, Crétot had been serving as head of corporate and leveraged finance for Asia Pacific since 2022.

He succeeds Laurent Proutière, who held the position for the past four years. Proutière will stay within the Crédit Agricole group and takes over as Asia CEO for Indosuez Wealth Management.

In recent months, the bank established a global trade and commodities product line and picked Dominique Honoré to lead the unit. As part of this launch and a wider division restructuring, the bank also named Javier Sanchez-Asiain as head of international trade and transaction banking for Europe.