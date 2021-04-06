Related News

Law firm HFW has continued a hiring spree of senior Singapore lawyers, appointing Matthew Cox as a senior structured trade and commodity finance partner.

Cox joins from Simmons & Simmons, where he was managing partner of the firm’s Singapore office. He started at HFW in London on April 1.

The appointment follows the hiring of Daniel Perera and Peter Zaman from Reed Smith’s Singapore office earlier this year.

Before joining Simmons & Simmons, Cox worked in several roles across Dubai, London, Singapore and Tokyo for Dentons for almost 17 years.

He advises banks, funds, producers and traders on all forms of structured trade and commodity finance, and also has expertise in disputes and regulatory issues.

“Matthew has expertise in a wide range of finance structures and shares our approach of delivering outstanding client service,” says Alistair Feeney, HFW’s global head of commodities.

“His arrival is another significant boost to our transactional commodities team, following Peter Zaman’s arrival in January, and we will continue to pursue opportunities to strengthen the team further.”

Cox says HFW’s global footprint “will be a real benefit to my clients and gives me an excellent platform to further develop my practice. I’m really looking forward to joining the team.”

Cox’s hire brings HFW’s partner count to 29, with a total of more than 80 lawyers across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

 

 