Compliance vendor Cleareye.ai has hired Vamil Karimbil as head of trade products and senior vice-president.

In the newly created role, Karimbil is tasked with expanding the fintech company’s ClearTrade product in Asia Pacific and Europe, as well as clinching new partnerships.

The Los Angeles-headquartered company says ClearTrade is designed to ease regulatory compliance and sanctions screening processes in trade operations.

Before joining Cleareye.ai, Karimbil spent almost 15 years in the UK and India at Standard Chartered, before becoming head of trade finance products in Hong Kong.

Karimbil says: “I am thrilled to join Cleareye.ai and be part of a dynamic team which is passionate about bringing automation and digital solutions to banks for trade finance operations.”

The company’s co-founder and president Mariya George says “Vimal’s experience in emerging and global markets with digitizing, managing risks and control frameworks across trade finance, will be invaluable as we expand in Europe, Mena and Asia Pacific regions.

“He will also focus on Cleareye.ai’s partnerships with the International Trade and Forfaiting Association (ITFA) and other technology providers.”

Cleareye.ai joined ITFA’s fintech committee in April this year, saying it is “aiming to make a significant impact in the trade finance ecosystem”.

 