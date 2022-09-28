Related News

BNY Mellon has promoted Bana Akkad-Azhari to head of treasury services for Europe, Middle East and Africa (Emea), with immediate effect.

Akkad-Azhari has over 25 years’ experience in transaction banking in the region. She first joined BNY Mellon in 2006 as chief representative for Lebanon and became treasury services’ head of relationship management for the Middle East, Africa, and the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2014. Most recently, she served as co-head of treasury services for Emea, along with Marcus Sehr, who has left the bank to join Wells Fargo.

An active member of the Baft Mena Council since 2017, Akkad-Azhari is currently on the board of directors for the Arab Bankers Association in the UK. She also served on the board of the American Lebanese Chamber of Commerce until 2022.

In her new role, Akkad-Azhari is responsible for fostering strategic growth in the region across payments, liquidity and trade finance, the bank says in a statement, adding that she will help meet growing client demand for faster payments and robust supply chain financing by leveraging new product developments and industry initiatives.

“Bana’s transaction banking expertise, extensive knowledge of the region and her leadership experience make her the ideal fit for this important role,” says Jennifer Barker, CEO of treasury services, BNY Mellon. “Her clear understanding of our client’s needs will be instrumental in shaping our Emea strategy.”

Operating from her new base in London, Akkad-Azhari reports to Eric Boughner, head of relationship management and business development for treasury services.

 