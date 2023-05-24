Blockchain trade finance network Contour is setting its sights on opportunities in the Middle East and Greater China, bringing in new talent to help expand its presence in the two markets.

Aneel Sabir (pictured) joins as head of commercialisation and client success for the Middle East. Based in Dubai, Sabir has nearly 20 years’ experience in trade and trade finance. He joins from Commercial Bank International UAE, where he has served as senior manager and digital lead for wholesale banking since 2021. Prior to this, he spent over a decade in various roles at HSBC, most recently as country head of trade finance services for HSBC Qatar.

For its Greater China operations, Contour has appointed Don Ng as head of business development. Ng joins from digital asset company Amber Group, where he was business development manager. His professional experience also includes seven years in global banking, serving Chinese corporates at Standard Chartered and Hang Seng Bank.

Based in Hong Kong, he is tasked with heading up Contour’s sales strategy in the region, leading the acquisition of new corporate and bank customers, as well as strengthening relationships with Contour’s existing clients.

Earlier this year, Contour entered into a strategic partnership with TradeGo, a China-focused blockchain joint venture led by Bank of China, China Construction Bank, China Merchants Energy Shipping, Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation, Macquarie, Mitsui, PetroChina International, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Sinochem Energy and Wanxiang Blockchain.

This followed a 2021 tie-up with Hong Kong-based blockchain consortium Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN).

Welcoming the new hires, Contour CEO Carl Wegner says: “Aneel and Don are joining the team at a crucial time as we scale Contour’s network to the next level. With the reopening of China and the strong momentum in trade finance digitisation in the Middle East, their digital expertise and strong banking relationships in their respective regions will strengthen our position as the trade finance network of tomorrow.”