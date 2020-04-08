Related News

Balancing risk and financing in digitised, globalised trade (video)

Barclays hires Booth

Digital freight forwarding and financing provider Beacon has appointed Brenton Booth as head of supply chain finance.

London-headquartered Beacon, a platform-based business that aims to make trade simpler and more transparent, offers supply chain finance alongside ocean, road and air freight logistics.

Prior to joining Beacon, Booth ran his own strategy and product development consultancy, Epic Growth, which focused on working capital finance and logistics for financial institutions and fintechs.

He was previously Barclays’ head of working capital finance, then the bank’s head of global product management for trade and working capital. He also previously led Barclays Africa Group’s working capital finance division, overseeing the expansion into new markets and the implementation of digital technology.

Beacon co-founder and chief executive Fraser Robinson says the appointment will help the company “scale our supply chain finance product – our biggest differentiator in the market”.

Robinson adds: “Cash flow is one of the greatest challenges facing importers today and we are committed to providing our customers with a combined solution spanning logistics and supply chain finance to drastically simplify operations and deliver value.”

Booth says his focus will be on using technology and data to support the provision of supply chain finance and logistics solutions.