Jaya Vohra and Divyesh Modi have been promoted to managing directors in Barclays’ trade and working capital division.

Vohra (pictured) will lead product management for trade and working capital globally, as well as client management for trade. The bank says she is responsible for the “end-to-end lifecycle of all documentary trade and open account products, across all client segments and geographies” and has led the roll out of an ESG-focused trade and working capital proposition.

Vohra has held a number of roles at Barclays in the trade and working capital product management team after joining the bank from HSBC in 2011.

In his new role, Modi will head up UK sales for documentary trade and open account products, as well as covering commodity finance and export finance. He first joined Barclays in 2008 and has since had various roles, most recently as head of the UK trade finance and working capital sales team.

“Under the leadership of James Binns, global head of trade and working capital, Barclays continues to invest in its trade and working capital business, through both technology and people,” a Barclays spokesperson says.

“Our multi-million pound trade re-platforming programme is at an advanced stage of execution and delivery. We have also made significant hires across the world, particularly in the areas of export finance and asset-based lending.”