Barclays has named Sereen Ahmed as its new head of trade in the Americas after almost five years holding the equivalent role in the Middle East.

Beginning on August 23, Ahmed will be based in New York City and report to James Binns, Barclays’ global head of trade and working capital.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sereen to her new role in New York,” Binns says. “This move is a great example of both Barclays’ global internal mobility and our commitment to supporting our strong female talent into senior leadership roles.”

Ahmed began her career in Amman at HSBC, rising to head of trade and supply chain in Jordan before making the move to Barclays in Dubai in 2012.

In the Americas role she replaces Javier Otega, who left the lender earlier this year to become managing director, Americas, for Spanish firm Trade & Working Capital.