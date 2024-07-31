Related News

Ukraine and UK sign defence export finance and nuclear supply deals

Roundtable: India’s trade evolution

Levantor Capital hires Bank of America’s Gabor

Olam Agri closes US$550mn revolving credit facility

GTR Leaders in Trade 2024: The winners

Barclays has appointed Jonathon Traer-Clark as the head of Americas for its global transaction banking (GTB) business, a newly created role.

Traer-Clark was previously managing director of global treasury management at Wells Fargo, following seven and a half years at Bank of America in similar roles.

At Barclays, he is responsible for pursuing GTB’s growth strategy, particularly through supporting European and UK treasury teams of large corporate, financial services and institutional clients with services in the US. The role is New York-based, and he reports to Barclays global head of transaction banking Karen Braithwaite.

“Our transaction banking business is on a multi-year journey of growth in the Americas and Jonathon, who brings tremendous expertise, will be central to that and our continued execution for clients,” says Braithwaite.

“We increasingly hear from UK and European domiciled clients that they are looking for innovative payments and cash management solutions in the US.”

This is one of several new GTB Americas hires over the past year and follows Arthur Northrop’s January appointment as head of payments and cash management for the Americas. Prior to joining the bank, Northrop worked at JP Morgan for over 25 years.