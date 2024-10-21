Related News

Catherine Aubert has joined BPL as a director, making the jump to the credit and political risk insurance (CPRI) broker after 25 years at Société Générale.

BPL says in her new role, Aubert will “advise on structure and direction” and help the broker with major clients, as well as “advocating a broader application” of credit and political risk cover to a wider range of users.

At Société Générale, which she joined in 1999, BPL says Aubert “built and led” the bank’s credit insurance distribution business and left the bank as the division’s global head and managing director.

She previously spent nearly 12 years at BNP.

At BPL, she will report to group CEO Sian Aspinall and remain primarily based in Paris.

“Catherine has long been a highly eminent figure in our market, and at BPL, we’ve had front row seats to her keen strategic mind and intricate knowledge of CPRI in action,” Aspinall says.

“Given her informed perspective and expertise, it made perfect sense to invite Catherine to join us – we have no doubt of the tremendous value she will bring, and we are delighted to have her on board.”