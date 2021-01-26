Related News

Insurance firm AIG has hired Corine Troncy as global head of trade credit.

In her new role, Troncy will move to London from Stockholm, where she is located on an interim basis. Her appointment came into effect on January 25.

For nearly 30 years until the end of last year, Troncy worked at credit insurer Coface. Having held many senior roles at the firm around the world, including as CEO of Sweden and Finland and regional chief revenue officer for North America, her most recent position was group executive committee special advisor.

During her time at Coface, Troncy set up new operations across the globe and turned previously non-profitable subsidiaries into larger, scalable entities.

At AIG, “Corine will oversee trade credit globally, setting and driving business strategy and executing against AIG’s profitability goals and objectives”, says Edward Kelly, global head of credit lines, global specialty, and to whom she will report.

“I am confident that through the insights, knowledge and expertise she brings, Corine will strengthen AIG’s relationship with valued partners… and drive collaboration and excellence for AIG in the marketplace.”

AIG has recently been building out its European trade team, having appointed Julien Nguyen Van as a senior underwriter for trade credit, based in Paris, earlier this month. In December, GTR also reported that the insurance company had made two London hires; Liliana Slavova joined as a senior trade finance portfolio underwriter and Omar Bolton took on the role of trade finance portfolio underwriter.