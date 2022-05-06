Related News

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Neha Noronha as investment specialist and relationship manager for its trade and supply chain finance programme (TSCFP), effective immediately.

Noronha joins from ANZ, where she has held numerous roles since starting in 2008 as a management trainee in the bank’s graduate programme. She spent her initial banking career in various credit risk management positions including distressed credit, before moving to the trade finance function across Melbourne, Hong Kong and Singapore. As a director at ANZ, she helped set up and was responsible for the trade and supply chain distribution function in Asia.

In her new role she will report to Steven Beck, the ADB’s head of trade and supply chain finance. She replaces Nana Khurodze, who has left the institution to join the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s trade finance programme.

Welcoming Noronha to the role, Beck says: “Neha brings the perfect storm of experience to the team: credit, distribution, trade and supply chain product expertise, and critically, a passion for making global trade and supply chains green, inclusive, transparent, and socially responsible.”

Based in Singapore, in her new role at ADB, Noronha will manage the TSCFP business in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Pacific, as well as leading gender inclusion initiatives.