In the eighth episode of the GTR News Brief, the latest podcast series from the editorial team, host Felix Thompson gives a breakdown of recent major stories in trade and trade finance news as covered by GTR.

Scandal-hit Agritrade is urging banks to accept a new offer from a London-based investment manager, rather than push ahead with a winding up order.

In another major story in the Singapore commodities sector, Hontop Energy has become the latest oil trader to be embroiled in a fraud scandal.

In other news, according to a report released by the International Chamber of Commerce this week, banks are upbeat about the trade finance market in spite of Covid-19-related challenges.

Reporter Maddy White also provides a closer analysis of a major story from last week. While the Japanese government tightened its lending criteria for overseas coal-fired power plants, NGOs say there are major “loopholes” in the plans.

 

 

 

Music credit to Kevin MacLeod for his track Loopster, taken from incompetech.com. Licensed under creative commons by attribution 3.0 license. Further music credit to Sunrise Drive by South London HiFi. Licensed under creative commons Attribution 4.0 License. Music promoted by CopyrightFree.org