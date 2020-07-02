Related News

US targets Iranian metals trade with raft of fresh sanctions

USMCA enters into force, sort of

Insurance giants apologise over slave trade ties amid bleak BAME employee stats

EU regulators extend tough economic sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

GTR News Brief: Episode 5

In the sixth episode of the GTR News Brief, the latest podcast series from the editorial team, host Felix Thompson gives a breakdown of recent major stories in trade and trade finance news as covered by GTR.

As the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement enters into force, there are indications that President Trump’s long sought after deal will, initially, be implemented in name only.

US authorities are tightening restrictions on Iran’s steel, aluminium and iron exports, with a German-headquartered metals trader among nine companies newly added to the list of sanctioned entities.

Elsewhere, insurance giants, including Lloyd’s of London and Aviva, have expressed regret over their role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Meanwhile senior reporter Eleanor Wragg discusses recent efforts to boost the take-up of the electronic bill of lading in the shipping industry.